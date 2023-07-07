Jessica Simpson Just Shaded Nick Lachey So Subtly You Might Have Missed It

Jessica Simpson is taking the high road when it comes to her ex-husband Nick Lachey by staying somewhat silent on the recent conversation about their marriage that has been brewing online. But she did just offer a non-verbal response that may reveal how she really feels about her first husband.

The former couple, who announced their divorce in 2005 after three years of marriage, have found themselves back in the zeitgeist after Gen Z began resurfacing clips from their reality TV show Newlyweds on TikTok. When the show originally aired, Lachey quickly gained a reputation as a supportive trophy husband while Simpson, who was just 22 when she married a 29-year-old Lachey, was painted as a ditzy airhead.

Now, however, Simpson is finally getting vindicated as fans on TikTok are questioning if, perhaps, Lachey was “villain” in their marriage. In a recent interview with Bustle, Simpson was asked about the recent shift public opinion and though she didn’t answer with words, the outlet claims she said it all with a she “a better-late-than-never shrug.” And in response to the 2000s impression of her ex, Simpson said: “It’s amazing what publicity can do.”

One particularly egregious clip from their now-canceled MTV show caused a particularly intense backlash against Lachey, who is now married to his fellow Love Is Blind host Vanessa. In the scene, Lachey confronts his wife over their home renovations and repeatedly calls her a “brat.” He says: “You’re a spoiled brat. You’re a bratty girl.” To which the “With You” singer says: “I am not. I’m a nice girl. I treat you very nice.”

Commenters on the TikTok clip noted that the video "hits different" now that we're watching it with maturity, perspective and more knowledge on the realities of power imbalances in relationships. "Growing up is realizing Nick was the problem…. the whole time," one TikTok user commented.

Thankfully, both Simpson and Lachey seem happier apart. After marrying Vanessa in 2011, she and Lachey welcomed three children, Camden John, 10, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 8, and Phoenix Robert, 6. Simpson married Eric Johnson in 2014 and share three kids together, Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4.