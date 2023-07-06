Florence Pugh Bares It All in a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress & Debuts a Striking New Pink Buzzcut At Valentino Fashion Show

Florence Pugh is making a habit out of freeing the nipple at Valentino couture shows. After causing a stir at the fall 2022 Valentino couture show, the Little Women star donned yet another sheer gown this time around and this time she paired it with a daring new haircut.

While attending the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at the Château de Chantilly in Paris, the 27-year-old star stunned in a sheer lilac chiffon dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled shoulders that also featured a giant black bow on the back. Her flowing skirt made for a dramatic photo moment as it billowed in the wind. With the gown, she wore nothing but a black thong and platform heels to match.

Never one to miss out on making a statement, Pugh also caught eyes with her dyed pink buzzcut. Last year, Pugh was forced to address body-shamers after wearing an equally captivating, and equally sheer, pink Valentino gown. “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” she began a lengthy Instagram caption shared amid the criticism.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she continued. “Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t-ts’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

Pugh encouraged her critics to look inwards and pointed out just how ridiculous it is for anyone to be offended by female anatomy. "What's more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?," she asked. "What. Is. So. Terrifying."

“It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f–k it and f–k that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive,” she continued. “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans.” In conclusion: “#f–kingfreethenipple,” she concluded and all we have to add is: mic drop.

Like any good protestor would do, Pugh is clearly continuing to fight the good fight by once again letting it all out. Let’s hope neither she doesn’t have to explain herself this time around!

