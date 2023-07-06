Prince William’s Alleged Dramatic Reaction to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Interview Is Finally Revealed

It’s been over two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for that bombshell interview. The royal family kept a stiff upper lip about the entire situation, but fans are finally hearing how Prince William reacted — and it’s pretty dramatic.

It seems that the Prince of Wales was “sick with worry” in the lead-up to the interview about what his younger brother would reveal. Those royal secrets are supposed to be kept within palace walls, but it was about to be hot tea for the entire world to sip on. “I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources … in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry,” the Daily Mail‘s Charlotte Griffiths claimed on GB News. “He was not eating, and he became – not reclusive – but he definitely was hiding away. He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically.”

Kate Middleton has never been one to shy away from the tennis court. https://t.co/OjBnAsXFoR — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 6, 2023

The only words Prince William has spoken publicly in the aftermath of the interview were in defense of the Sussexes’ racial bias claims. “We are very much not a racist family,” he told the press after the interview aired. It’s never been revealed who made the insensitive comment about Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth, but the palace has protected the identity of the offender for years now.

Griffiths didn’t elaborate whether William was worried about the content of Harry’s interview or if he was more concerned about how the royal family would look in the aftermath — but the family feud has never been healed. There’s clearly a major division between the two sides and the royal family is sticking with the reported Kate-written line, “some recollections may vary” now and forever.

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.