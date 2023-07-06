Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince William’s Alleged Dramatic Reaction to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Interview Is Finally Revealed

Kristyn Burtt
The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, UK, on the 5th July 2023 Plus Icon
Prince William, Kate Middleton MEGA.
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge The Journey By Carriage Procession To Buckingham Palace Following Their Marriage At Westminster Abbey. (Photo by John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
OTTAWA, CANADA - OCTOBER 29: The Prince And Princess Of Wales During A Visit To Ottawa In Canada (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JANUARY 13: Copies of the New York Post newspaper lie on display at a newstand featuring a "Royal Nazi" front page headline January 13, 2005 in New York City. British royal, Prince Harry, reportedly attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika, the emblem of the German WWII Nazi Party. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
12 Wild & Heartbreaking Details We Learned From Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir ‘Spare’ 12 Images

It’s been over two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for that bombshell interview. The royal family kept a stiff upper lip about the entire situation, but fans are finally hearing how Prince William reacted — and it’s pretty dramatic. 

It seems that the Prince of Wales was “sick with worry” in the lead-up to the interview about what his younger brother would reveal. Those royal secrets are supposed to be kept within palace walls, but it was about to be hot tea for the entire world to sip on. “I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources … in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry,” the Daily Mail‘s Charlotte Griffiths claimed on GB News. “He was not eating, and he became – not reclusive – but he definitely was hiding away. He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically.”

The only words Prince William has spoken publicly in the aftermath of the interview were in defense of the Sussexes’ racial bias claims. “We are very much not a racist family,” he told the press after the interview aired. It’s never been revealed who made the insensitive comment about Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth, but the palace has protected the identity of the offender for years now. 

Griffiths didn’t elaborate whether William was worried about the content of Harry’s interview or if he was more concerned about how the royal family would look in the aftermath — but the family feud has never been healed. There’s clearly a major division between the two sides and the royal family is sticking with the reported Kate-written line, “some recollections may vary” now and forever.

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad