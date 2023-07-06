Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

King Charles III Didn’t Exactly Get the Warmest of Welcomes at His Scottish Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, UK, on the 5th July 2023 Plus Icon
King Charles III, Queen Camilla MEGA.
King Charles III on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
A general view of flypast by aircraft from the Red Arrows over the Mall following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, James, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, guest and Prince George of Wales gather on the Buckingham Palace central balcony after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
King Charles III visited Edinburgh, Scotland to mark his Scottish coronation on Wednesday, but the trip didn’t go as planned. With light crowds and little enthusiasm, Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by noisy protestors who made their presence known.

One of the activists spoke to The Guardian about the “extravagance” of such an event when there is a cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. “What we’ve seen over the last few months is a genuinely extraordinary attempt to lavish your money, our money, on some of the wealthiest people, not just in this country, but some of the wealthiest people in the world, so that they can do some sort of overpriced Game of Thrones cosplay exercise,” Patrick Harvie told the media outlet. “It is quite extraordinary.”

As Charles’ car pulled up to St Giles’ Cathedral for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, the chants of “Not my King,” were loudly and clearly as the national anthem played. As he and Camilla walked up the church steps, the anti-monarchy protestors started booing the couple — it was hard to miss. During King Charles’ coronation in May, London police kept the activists at bay with a no-tolerance policy. In Scotland, it was a much different situation.

One of the protestors explained that the royal family seems tone-deaf to the issues facing many families in the U.K. “This is the height of nonsense,” Lynda Flex explained to The Guardian. “They’ve already spent all that money down in England when people can’t afford to feed their children. Has he no self-awareness?” The answer seems to be staring everyone in the face — the palace doesn’t want to give up any of its historic traditions, no matter what it costs the taxpayers.

