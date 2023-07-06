King Charles III Didn’t Exactly Get the Warmest of Welcomes at His Scottish Coronation

King Charles III visited Edinburgh, Scotland to mark his Scottish coronation on Wednesday, but the trip didn’t go as planned. With light crowds and little enthusiasm, Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by noisy protestors who made their presence known.

One of the activists spoke to The Guardian about the “extravagance” of such an event when there is a cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. “What we’ve seen over the last few months is a genuinely extraordinary attempt to lavish your money, our money, on some of the wealthiest people, not just in this country, but some of the wealthiest people in the world, so that they can do some sort of overpriced Game of Thrones cosplay exercise,” Patrick Harvie told the media outlet. “It is quite extraordinary.”

As Charles’ car pulled up to St Giles’ Cathedral for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, the chants of “Not my King,” were loudly and clearly as the national anthem played. As he and Camilla walked up the church steps, the anti-monarchy protestors started booing the couple — it was hard to miss. During King Charles’ coronation in May, London police kept the activists at bay with a no-tolerance policy. In Scotland, it was a much different situation.

One of the protestors explained that the royal family seems tone-deaf to the issues facing many families in the U.K. “This is the height of nonsense,” Lynda Flex explained to The Guardian. “They’ve already spent all that money down in England when people can’t afford to feed their children. Has he no self-awareness?” The answer seems to be staring everyone in the face — the palace doesn’t want to give up any of its historic traditions, no matter what it costs the taxpayers.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.