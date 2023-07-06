Salma Hayek’s Stunning Makeup-Free Bikini Snapshot Showed Off Her Gorgeous Summer Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We missed National Bikini Day on July 5, but Salma Hayek didn’t miss a beat. She shared a stunning makeup-free snapshot with a flirty Zimmermann Devi Crochet Edge bikini to honor the day — and she looked fabulous!

The 56-year-old actress stared soulfully at the camera while she waded in the pool. The light hit her face at just the right angle as it created a soft glow and showcased her gold chandelier earrings. Her gorgeous curves were on display as the string bikini showcased her toned abs. And Hayek made sure to teach her followers a few fast facts about the very important holiday.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay,” she wrote in English and Spanish in the caption of her post. “Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback.” We love that she reminded her fans that this photo is current, it’s “not a throwback” — that’s how good this season of life looks for her. One of her fans also added a bit of history to the conversation, writing in the comments, “It was such a taboo wearing a bikini around 70 years back in many countries.” The dress-code freedom for women is definitely something to celebrate!

Hayek has admitted to taking lots of fun snapshots on vacation and then spreading them out over the year on her social media accounts. “They’re going to think I’m wearing a bikini every day. No, they’re all from the same location,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. We love that there is no shame in her social media game because the Eternals star knows what her followers respond to — and if that means more Hayek snapshots, we fully support her strategy!

