Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Opened Up About the One Moment that Forever Changed Their Friendship

Like any good reality show family, the Kardashian-Jenners have produced plenty of dramatic and juicy storylines for viewers to enjoy. And though many reality show haters might love to claim it’s all an act, the more we get to know them, the more we know it’s just their real lives being recorded on camera. And, just like any other family, fights and discussions can linger and, in turn, forever change some relationships.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian finally broke down what happened in their now-distanced relationship. And, for loyal viewers of the show, the reason will be quite familiar.

“We don’t even hang out as much anymore, none of us do,” the SKIMS founder revealed, per Us Weekly. “We haven’t had a family dinner in who knows how long. I don’t know if it is just this. It has been like this since we literally fought in Khloé [Kardashian]‘s old house. It started there. But then you have been in Travis [Barker] land.”

As a reminder, Kim and Kourtney exchanged punches after reaching a boiling point in season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in 2020.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t do things together,” the Lemme founder, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, responded.

During this season, Kim and Kourtney are feuding over a very different thing than their 2020 altercation. In the most recent episodes, the two have butted heads on Kim's partnership with Dolce & Gabbana right after Kourtney and Barker's wedding, which was also sponsored by the Italian brand.

“There is this underlying weirdness that’s not spoken [about] because of this,” Kourtney said in Thursday’s episode. “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim, for her part, struggled to understand why Kourtney was upset. “I have to talk to her and explain it to her,” the mom of four continued, per People. “I just want her to be happy for me. It was too big of a moment for her not to be proud.”

Although these two are no strangers to butting heads, we’re hoping they smoothed it all out soon enough. After all, sisters are sisters, right?

