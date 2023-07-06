Donald Trump Reportedly Used This Disgusting Reason for Sending Ivanka Out on Business Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is sharing intimate details of the 45th president used Ivanka Trump to his advantage for the Trump Organization. As you might expect, the alleged words are really not how any father should be talking about their daughter — it’s downright gross.

In a recent episode of Cohen’s podcast, Mea Culpa, he revealed that Donald Trump favored Ivanka over his two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, who also worked for him. “Ivanka is by far the most prepared out of all [of Trump’s kids]. She won’t go on an interview unless she knows every single question. She will script out the blowing of her hair,” Cohen recalled. “The father, Donald, used to turn around when she would leave, and he would be like, ‘She is just lucky that she is so good-looking, that all women want to be her, and all men want to sleep with her.’”

Donald Trump was reportedly so convinced that of his daughter’s sex appeal, he decided to weaponize her good looks for his business advantage. “That is why he would send her on certain deals because there would be a banker there, a guy, and so on,” Cohen claimed. This revelation comes on the heels of an upcoming bombshell book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, that discusses awkward conversations the former president allegedly had about his daughter’s body.

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led [former Chief of Staff] John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” wrote author Miles Taylor in an excerpt obtained by Newsweek. Those inappropriate comments have led to headlines that are probably the reason why Ivanka is spending her post-political life jet-setting around the globe in her new travel influencer life. She’s distanced herself from her dad and the rest of the family, and maybe the world is finding out the real reason why.

