Judge Sides With Kevin Costner Over When His Ex-Wife Should Move Out of His Home

Like with any messy divorce, the two sides can go at each other all they want but it’s the judge who makes the final decision. That couldn’t be more true than with Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner‘s dispute recently. Although the two have been firing shots at one another since the filing on May 2, a court ruling on July 5 has officially ended one of the discussions… at least for now.

On July 5, a judge sided with the Yellowstone‘s actor when it comes to when Baumgartner should pack her bags and leave their shared home. Per the written court rulings obtained by TMZ, the judge declared that Baumgartner’s arguments that she needed more time to find a new home were “without merit” and that she needed to obey the terms of their prenup.

As a result, the judge followed the prenup outlines and gave Baumgartner the date of July 31 to move out officially.

Prior to the ruling, Costner filed papers that asked for Baumgartner’s exit “no later than July 13, 2023.” Before that, Baumgartner had requested to extend her stay to August 31, 2023.

“Kevin wants me to rent a place without a financial plan in place,” Baumgartner stated in the documents. “However, have our three children to think about.” Kevin and Baumgartner share kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. “It is contrary to their best interests to commit to a rental that may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations,” she explained.

According to TMZ, yesterday's court ruling may set an important precedence for Costner and Baumgartner's next chapters. Per the outlet, there is a hearing on the validity of the prenup set for November and, if the judge continues to side with Costner, it could have massive repercussions for Baumgartner.

Just to name a few, Baumgartner would have to return the $1.5 million Costner gave her for her to find a new home and she’d also be responsible for paying Costner’s attorney’s fees incurred for defending the prenup.

With that said, our bets are that Baumgartner will be ready to pull out all the stops to have the prenup declared invalid. Safe to say this dispute between them is far from over.

