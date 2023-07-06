Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Royal Fans Can’t Help But Notice Kate Middleton’s Chemistry With This A-List Athlete

Kristyn Burtt
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England. 04 Jul 2023 Plus Icon
Kate Middleton Mirrorpix/MEGA.
Wimbledon Live Day 14 10/07/22 Gentlemen’s Singles Final Centre Court Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,Prince George, William, Duke of Cambridge. 10 Jul 2022 Pictured: Wimbledon Live Day 14 10/07/22 Gentlemen’s Singles Final Centre Court Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,Prince George, William, Duke of Cambridge Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA876505_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. 05 Jul 2022 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA875183_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Thirteen - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The Duchess of Cambridge and her father Michael Middleton in the royal box on centre court on day thirteen of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. See PA story TENNIS Wimbledon. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos. URN:60880529 (Press Association via AP Images)
All the Best Photos of Kate Middleton & Prince William at Wimbledon Over the Years 27 Images

Kate Middleton has always enjoyed being a royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, a position that was passed down to her by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016. However, fans are noticing that she seems to be enjoying it a little bit more than usual, and it might have to do with the friendly chemistry between the Princess of Wales and tennis superstar Roger Federer

Let’s get everything squared away before we even discuss the fantasy shipping of Kate and Fed: they are both happily married. Kate and Prince William are solid and Federer’s wife, Mirka has been proudly sitting by his side at the Wimbledon events. However, Kate and Federer’s easygoing friendship is palpable in every video and snapshot from this year’s tournament — and people are tweeting about it. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales with Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer. Photo: Mirrorpix/MEGA.

One Twitter account noted, “To me, she’s practically glowing, definitely and flirty here. You see it?” Another joked, “Get you somebody who looks at you like Kate Middleton looks at Roger Federer?” It’s easy to make memes out of their cute moments, but it’s important to avoid being disrespectful to Kate and the retired athlete’s spouses — and that’s where a few fans jumped to their defense. One social media account reminded everyone, “William & Roger Federer have been friends for over a DECADE, he was also a guest at his wedding to Kate, the Federers even spent time at KP with their kids during holidays.” There is clearly an established family relationship here. 

It’s nice to see the Princess of Wales relishing in her time at Wimbledon and as a former athlete herself, it’s clear that the tournament brings out a more playful side to her. It’s a part of her personality that more people can relate to, and we can all agree that Federer is indeed a handsome man. But there will be no Ked or Fate nicknames here because this friendship is strictly platonic.

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

