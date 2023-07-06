Aubrey O’Day Discusses Her Affair With Donald Trump Jr. & His Father’s Hypocritical Reaction

Donald Trump may be well accustomed to basking in his own scandals and infidelities, but when it comes to dealing with that of his children, it’s reportedly a whole different ball game. Over a decade after her affair with the former president’s oldest son, Aubrey O’Day is dishing on some details that reveal how Donald Trump Jr.’s infidelity played out behind the scenes.

O’Day appeared on Mea Culpa, a podcast hosted by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, earlier this week to open up about the timeline of the affair. Cohen, who was once considered Trump’s “fixer,” was able to fill in some details about the aftermath of the tryst and the disgraced former president’s reaction.

Donald Jr. and O’Day, a reality star and former Danity Kane member, reportedly had an affair between 2011 and 2012 after meeting following her appearance The Celebrity Apprentice while Donald Jr. was married to his now-ex Vanessa. O’Day, 39, told Cohen that while they had talked on social media, she didn’t have any physical contact with Donald Jr. until after production finished.

“I was hosting a gay club, and our first time going out together — he wanted to see me so bad, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be at a gay club tonight,'” she told Cohen, 56. O’Day claimed Donald Jr., who has made a habit out of unleashing homophobic and transphobic rants in recent years, was “very comfortable” and “totally chill and nice with everybody” in the gay club.

“I thought to myself, ‘Man, you were super comfortable in that gay club” — in fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom,” O’Day told Cohen. The host claimed, once the older Trump learned of his son’s affair, he was tasked with talking to Donald Jr.

“Your father is really f—–g pissed,” Cohen recalled telling Donald Jr., an unsurprisingly hypocritical reaction from a man who has engaged in his share of affairs. “This is way beyond even what I am supposed to be doing. I sat down with Don, and I said, ‘I understand the attraction, I understand it, but it’s got to stop and you have to figure out how to make this right with Vanessa. You know I am a fan of Vanessa’s, you’ve got to make it right with her because if you don’t, your father is going to throw you’re a– out of here. And I said, ‘Don, I don’t know what the f— you’re capable of doing,’ to which Don went crazy. ‘Only me! It’s always me!'” Related story JFK's Lookalike Grandson Just Shared an Odd Rant on Instagram & It's Getting a Surprising Reaction

Cohen claims the 45-year-old accused his father of holding him to a “different standard” than his younger siblings, Eric and Ivanka Trump. Cohen recalled Donald Jr. saying: “Eric had s– with some Miss Universe that was on Celebrity Apprentice — on the table and Ivanka has her own issues regarding sexuality.” Cohen’s claims about the Trump children echo similar ones made by O’Day back in 2020 when she tweeted to claimed that Ivanka was “a lesbian on the low” and accused Eric of having an affair with “a Miss Universe.”

Cohen continued: “I said, ‘Your dad called me in to talk about you and Aubrey, so let’s talk about you and Aubrey. So, what are you going to do? Your dad is f— serious. You won’t even have the ability to get into the building and pack your s— up. You better start thinking twice.'”

O’Day, who has previously called Donald Jr. her “soulmate,” kept her affair a secret until after Vanessa and Donald Jr.’s 2018 divorce. In 2018, insiders recounted an alleged phone call between Vanessa and O’Day in which she confronted her about the affair. Donald Jr. has never addressed any relationship with O’Day publicly.