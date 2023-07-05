Jennifer Lopez Sends a Mixed Message to Fans About Her Drinking Habits While Promoting Her Alcohol Brand

Jennifer Lopez launched the cocktail brand, Delola, earlier this year and it initiated a flurry of questions from her fans about her drinking habits. Well, she’s finally setting the record straight in a new Instagram video, but it doesn’t sound like people are satisfied with her answer.

Many of her followers have been led to believe that she’s sober like her husband, Ben Affleck, who has battled alcoholism for decades. The 53-year-old singer revealed that she changed her drinking habits in the last “few years.” Lopez explained, “I know that a lot of people have been talking about like, ‘Oh she doesn’t even drink. What’s she doing with a cocktail line?’ And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time. I didn’t drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past 10 maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail. I do enjoy the occasional cocktail.”

Lopez then doubled down on how she “drinks responsibly” by adding, “I don’t drink to get s**tfaced. I drink to be social and have a good time and just kind of relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly.” However, some of her fans felt like this was sending an unhealthy mixed message, which they spelled out in the comments below the video. One fan wrote, “So awkward when she talks about drinking responsibly and not getting s**t faced knowing her husband suffers from alcoholism for years.” Another added, “Ben is an alcoholic. Not the time to start drinking or starting a vodka business.”

It’s important to remember that Lopez isn’t responsible for Affleck’s choices and behavior. He has to make the decision every day to remain sober, but, understandably, fans see this as an awkward time to align with an alcohol brand after years of self-proclaimed sobriety. While her other business ventures seem to align with her values, Delola may have missed the mark for Lopez.

