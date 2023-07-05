Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince William’s Hilarious Video of His Cupcake Decorating Skills Probably Won’t Win Him Any Baking Awards

Kristyn Burtt
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially open V&A Dundee in Dundee, Scotland, UK, on the 29th January 2019. Plus Icon
Prince William, Kate Middleton James Whatling/MEGA.
Prince William Attempts to Decorate Cupcakes: Video
We’ve seen baking segments from the royals before — who could forget a young Prince George stabbing away at the batter in front of Queen Elizabeth II — but Tuesday’s engagement with Prince William and Kate Middleton might rival this. It looks like George may have inherited his love of sweet treats from his dad, who shared his questionable cupcake decorating skills in a cheeky video.

The clip was posted on The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter account of William and Kate Middleton’s appearance at the National Health Service Charities Together’s tea party in honor of their 75th birthday. The adorable couple, who are royal patrons of the organization, helped the event team prep some of the desserts — and that’s when fans got a glance at the Prince of Wales’ baking skills without the kids there to support him. 

He took on the challenge with aplomb as he grabbed a vanilla cupcake and started decorating it with a swirl of blue icing. He grabbed the icing bag and kept adding more layers on top of each other in an uneven mound — it was a solid royal try! He even enthusiastically topped his creations with blue sprinkles and white pearl balls. They weren’t the prettiest cupcakes we’ve ever seen, but we are sure they tasted good. It was a very relatable moment in the kitchen with the royal couple.

William turned to the chef and Kate for a stamp of approval, asking, “Is that good?”

Kate laughed, “Yes, it’s brilliant. Perfect!”

And the chef praised, “Well done.”

Even though they all knew the Prince of Wales’ frosting was a little lopsided, there was nothing that was going to dampen the spirit of the afternoon for the royal couple. William’s cupcakes won’t win any baking contests, but fans will certainly appreciate the royal effort.

