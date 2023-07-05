Demi Moore Proved That Summer Is Her Shining Season With a Stunning Peacock-Blue Bikini

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore won the Fourth of July this year after posting a stunning carousel of snapshots of her holiday. Not only did she look happy and relaxed, but she shared the spotlight with her tiny fur baby, Pilaf.

The 60-year-old actress wore a vivid blue-string bikini in a peacock-inspired print that show off her toned abs and fit physique. She stretched out her long limbs on a mattress on the grass while wearing a chic pair of black sunglasses with her petite puppy by her side. She wisely reminded everyone in the caption, “Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF,” along with a series of red-heart emojis.

Moore even shared a playful moment on the lake as she jumped on a float in the waters via video clip. Her long dark locks bounced with her as she let her inner child shine through — it was a day to just have fun. The Indecent Proposal star has been having a blast as a first-time grandmother after her oldest daughter, Rumer, 34, from her marriage to Bruce Willis, gave birth to a daughter, Loretta Isley, in April.

Moore joked that she’s now entered her “unhinged grandma era,” but let’s not forget she’s a grammy who is strong, healthy, and ready to celebrate all of those fabulous family moments ahead. The birth of her first granddaughter comes on the heels of Willis’s aphasia diagnosis which has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, affecting his ability to communicate. The Moore-Willis clan has proven to be a tight-knit group, so there’s no doubt that this Fourth of July was extra special.

