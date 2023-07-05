Shakira Sends a Clear Message at Paris Haute Couture Week After More Rumors Emerge About Her Split From Gerard Piqué

In addition to making you look good, clothes can serve a variety of different purposes. From representing your mood and your identity to sending a message, clothes can be a vessel for anything you’re trying to say or express. For Colombian singer Shakira, that couldn’t be more true.

During her most recent outing at Paris Fashion Week’s Haute Couture Week, the “Monotonía” singer rocked a statement white jacket to Viktor & Rolf’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection on July 5. The coatdress, which was filled with silver zippers throughout, had the word “NO” written on the front.

And though we’ll admit that Viktor & Rolf is a brand that often makes out-of-the-box clothing, like their Summer/Spring Haute Couture collection last year that included dresses upside down on the models, we can’t help but think Shakira’s outfit choice was saying something too. After all, she’s officially having a comeback after her split from Gerard Piqué last year. Could this be a “NO” to the rumors about her split? A “NO” to all the talk about their breakup? Maybe a “NO” to Piqué as a whole? Who knows!

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 05: Shakira attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Camila Cabello and Shakira attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) Getty Images

As we continue to wonder what Shakira was trying to say with her look, rumors surrounding her and Piqué’s relationship have only continued recently.

The most recent claim, per Daily Mail, is that the two lived an open relationship for years before their split which would make the infidelity claims somewhat moot. “There was an agreement where ‘you do what you want and I do what I want,’ but in the face of the media we are still a couple,” José Antonio Avilés said of their alleged agreement, according to El Nacional de Catalunya.

Given their alleged arrangement, another source revealed Piqué was surprised when the cheating allegations hit the press. "Piqué does not want speculation that the reason for the breakup was infidelity," said journalist Pilar Vidal. "He was surprised by the statement because the one who takes the initiative is her."

Regardless if the rumors are true or not, we’re guessing that Shakira’s “NO” is somewhat telling us all to back away from continuing this rumor mill. After all, it seems like the singer and the footballer have both already moved on with the new chapters in their lives, so why continue speculating?

