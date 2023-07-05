Stream Outlander, Blindspotting & More on Starz for Just 99 Cent a Month With This Money-Saving Deal

Thanks to some early Amazon Prime Day deals, saving money while streaming is easier than ever. An impressive deal on a subscription for Starz means movie and TV show buffs can get access to a whole new streaming library for just $0.99. Amazon Prime Day will kick off on Tuesday, July 11 until the end of Wednesday, July 12 but some early samplers of the great deals to come are already being served up.

Starz is home to some beloved period dramas, original series and more. Outlander, which stars fan favorites Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, is now premiering its 7th season so before you miss anything else, this affordable deal is a must-buy. Comedy drama Blindspotting just finished airing its second season, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones. There are also many popular movie titles to watch on Starz such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

James Minchin / Starz

How to get Starz for $0.99 a month

With an Amazon Prime membership, you can now sign up for Starz for $0.99 per month for your first two months. This is a significant discount on a standard Starz subscription which typically costs users $9.99 per month. If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime membership, now is the time to sign up for a free 30-day trial. You’re going to want to take advantage of exclusive member deals on Prime Day and get complimentary two-day shipping on all your discounted purchases!

STARZ Special Amazon Prime Day Offer $0.99 Buy now

