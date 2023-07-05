Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Tiffany Trump’s Luxurious Summer Vacation Is a Far Cry From the Legal Woes Troubling Donald Trump at Home

Kristyn Burtt
Stars attend the the Dennis Basso Fashion Show in New York, NY. 14 Feb 2017 Pictured: Tiffany Trump. Plus Icon
Tiffany Trump ZumaPress.com/MEGA.
Tiffany Trump Is Enjoying a Lavish Summer Vacation in Europe
Donald Trump isn’t having the best summer ever with his legal woes bogging down his third run for president, but Tiffany Trump is relishing in her newlywed status with husband Michael Boulos in Europe. The couple spent a fancy weekend in Florence, Italy with several of their socialite friends. 

Tiffany was spotted in a turquoise-blue cocktail dress with feathers at the hem, and paired with nude suede shoes. (See the photos HERE.) She linked arms with Boulos, who sported a blue linen suit and a crisp white shirt as they strolled down the cobblestone streets (an impressive feat in heels). Her blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders in soft waves that gently framed her face, and she kept her jewelry simple — except for her stunning engagement ring, which is reportedly worth $1.5 million. 

Even though there are rumors that Tiffany was going to take the opportunity to move into the No. 1 daughter spot after big sis Ivanka Trump retired from politics, she’s kept a relatively low profile since her November 2022 wedding at Mar-a-Lago. However, if Donald Trump needs her, she is reportedly ready to jump into his 2024 presidential campaign. According to an OK! Magazine source, Tiffany “never felt a true part of the family — she could tell her father considered his three children by Ivana his true family and legacy.” Since the former president could use any support he can get, Tiffany is now “feeling needed, wanted and truly loved by her father.”

We will see if Tiffany makes a PR move to the Donald Trump spotlight as the crowded Republican Party race heats up in the primaries. It could be her opportunity to shine, or it might be her time to retreat if Donald Trump’s legal challenges become too controversial to touch.

