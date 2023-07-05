Joe Biden Just Snubbed King Charles II & It’s Raising Questions About Their Relationship Ahead of His London Trip

There was quite a bit of fuss when President Joe Biden turned down King Charles III’s invitation to his coronation in May. Even though a U.S. president has never attended a coronation before, many people viewed it as a snub and a sign that relations between the two men were not great.

Things seem to improve after they spoke on the phone and King Charles extended an invite to Joe Biden to visit whenever his schedule allowed. That day is coming up soon as the meeting is expected to happen at Windsor Castle on Monday, July 10. However, not everyone seems thrilled that the trip is being “shoehorned into a European swing centered around a N.A.T.O. summit,” according to the Daily Mail.

Joe Biden will be spending “less than 24 hours in London” which is brief, considering an official state visit lasts for “closer to four days.” The “stripped-down visit” is raising questions again as to whether their relationship is frosty, but the White House is downplaying any issues between them. “POTUS will have an engagement with the King on his next trip to the UK as we announced earlier this year, but it won’t be a State visit,” a Joe Biden senior official told the British outlet.

The tabloids are focusing on Joe Biden’s lengthy visit to the Republic of Ireland in April and arguing that his “pro-Irish” heritage is getting in the way of his relationship with King Charles. On the flip side, royal critics are noting that Joe Biden sent First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to represent the U.S. at the coronation and she was given terrible seats to view the historic event. The July 10 meeting will have a lot of people side-eyeing the public figures, but we have a feeling the perceived snub is more of a public debate than a real-life beef between Joe Biden and King Charles III.

