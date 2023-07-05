Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Joe Biden Just Snubbed King Charles II & It’s Raising Questions About Their Relationship Ahead of His London Trip

Kristyn Burtt
Joe Biden, King Charles III Plus Icon
Joe Biden, King Charles III Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection, Nicole Springer/Everett Collection.
TOPSHOT - Britain's Camilla sits on the throne wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III, wearing the St Edward's Crown and holding the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove (R) and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross, during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: The anointing screen, which will be used in the coronation of King Charles III and has been handmade by the Royal School of Needlework, as it stands in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London on April 24, 2023 in London, England. The most important moment in the coronation is the "unction", the sacred act of anointing a monarch with holy oil, which can be traced as far back as the 7th and 8th centuries, and signals that the monarch has been chosen by God. It is only seen by the sovereign and the Archbishop of Canterbury and will take place behind the anointing screen. The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Florist Shane Connolly, who will be arranging the flowers within Westminster Abbey, amongst the coronation service flowers at Chapter House, Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort on May 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
8 Important Details You Might Have Missed From King Charles III’s Coronation 8 Images

There was quite a bit of fuss when President Joe Biden turned down King Charles III’s invitation to his coronation in May. Even though a U.S. president has never attended a coronation before, many people viewed it as a snub and a sign that relations between the two men were not great. 

Things seem to improve after they spoke on the phone and King Charles extended an invite to Joe Biden to visit whenever his schedule allowed. That day is coming up soon as the meeting is expected to happen at Windsor Castle on Monday, July 10. However, not everyone seems thrilled that the trip is being “shoehorned into a European swing centered around a N.A.T.O. summit,” according to the Daily Mail.

Joe Biden will be spending “less than 24 hours in London” which is brief, considering an official state visit lasts for “closer to four days.” The “stripped-down visit” is raising questions again as to whether their relationship is frosty, but the White House is downplaying any issues between them. “POTUS will have an engagement with the King on his next trip to the UK as we announced earlier this year, but it won’t be a State visit,” a Joe Biden senior official told the British outlet. 

The tabloids are focusing on Joe Biden’s lengthy visit to the Republic of Ireland in April and arguing that his “pro-Irish” heritage is getting in the way of his relationship with King Charles. On the flip side, royal critics are noting that Joe Biden sent First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to represent the U.S. at the coronation and she was given terrible seats to view the historic event. The July 10 meeting will have a lot of people side-eyeing the public figures, but we have a feeling the perceived snub is more of a public debate than a real-life beef between Joe Biden and King Charles III.

Before you go, click here to see every time Queen Elizabeth has met the US Presidents!

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad