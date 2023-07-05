Julia Roberts Posts Rare Snapshot of Hubby Danny Moder to Celebrate Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

When it comes to celebrity marriages, each anniversary is a tremendous milestone. After all, knowing how busy their schedules must be and how public their relationships tend to be, we understand that dating a celebrity is no small feat. When it comes to Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Foder, however, they’ve managed to make it work. The couple, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on July 4, is the ultimate example of love conquering all.

To celebrate the occasion, the Ticket to Paradise star posted a throwback snapshot of the two sharing a passionate kiss on Instagram. “💥 21 💥,” Roberts wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “#truelove,” “#heckyeah” and “#fromhereonout.”

In the comment section, friends and fans of the two sent their support. “Scorpio sister! Happy Anniversary to you love birds,” wrote fellow actress Rita Wilson. “We love you both!💕” Roberts’ makeup artist Genevieve Herr also shared some love by commenting a simple “Happy Anniversary ❤️.”

Throughout the years since they tied the knot in 2002, Roberts and Foder have kept their relationship quite private, with only a few public appearances and social media appreciation posts here and there. Last year, however, Roberts gave CBS some rare insight into her life as a wife and mom of three kids, twins Phinneas and Hazel, 18, and son Henry, 16.

“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor, it is my dream come true but it is not my only dream come true,” Roberts said in the interview. “The life that I’ve built with my husband, the life that we’ve built with my children, that’s the best stuff to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.”

Roberts continued, "It isn't rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy." Even though they keep themselves quite private, we just love this family. Congrats to the happy couple!

