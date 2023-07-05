A Royal Expert Revealed The ‘Only Person’ Who Could Heal Prince Harry & William’s Rift

As the bitter feud between Prince William and his little brother, Prince Harry, continues to separate the British Royal family, an expert is claiming there is only one person who could mend it — and it means we may never get a reconciliation.

The once-close brothers have been divided in recent years due to Harry’s departure from the royal family. Divisions reportedly deepened after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, dished on the inner workings of the royal family in their bombshell Oprah interview back in 2021. Now, since the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, the brothers are reportedly entirely estranged.

Prince William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022. Getty Images

A royal expert says it shouldn’t be that way and there is one person who would be devastated to know about the brothers’ feud — Princess Diana. “I’m sure her greatest wish would be to hug her boys again and find some way of resolving the rift between them,” Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, via The New York Post. “If anyone could sort things out, it would have been Diana.”

Bond says William, 41, and Harry, 38, “meant the world” to Diana. She says Diana was an affectionate mother who loved to cuddle her boys and desired to create a more doting environment for her sons than the one she grew up in.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles attend Prince William’s first day at Eton College on September 6, 1995. Getty Images

Diana would likely be upset by some of Harry’s claims about his older brother. In his memoir, Harry alleged that his brother “attacked him” during a November 2019 argument over their mounting feud and trouble with the press, which Harry claims William blamed Markle for. Harry wrote: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.” He continued: “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry went as far as to call William his “arch nemesis” and detailed several of the future king’s allegedly hot-headed responses to media reports about Markle and Kate Middleton’s reported 2018 spat. For his part, William has kept somewhat silent about the reported feud. In April, insiders claimed William was struggling with the idea of seeing his brother at their father’s coronation. “William is still upset about Harry’s book. He feels it was a betrayal and he has no interest in communicating with Harry before the coronation about their disagreements.” the source shared. Related story Resurfaced Details Show the Touching Gesture Prince Harry Did for Princess Diana's Final Birthday

A separate source later confirmed that the brothers had “no contact” at the high-profile event. Harry’s return to London was fleeting and the two seem to have remained separated by oceans and tensions ever since. With no chance of reconciliation on the horizon, it’s hard not to wonder how different things would have been if the princes’ loving mother was still alive.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana playing with William and Harry.