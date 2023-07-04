Madonna Fans Breathed a Sigh of Relief After Receiving This Health Update From Her Hollywood BFF

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than Hollywood BFFs who will have your back through the good times and the bad. Madonna, who was hospitalized with a bacterial infection last week, has the support of someone who has been by her side for decades: Rosie O’Donnell.

The hilariously odd duo struck up a friendship during the filming of A League of Their Own in 1992, bonded by the loss of their mothers to breast cancer at a very young age. That friendship blossomed over the years as they grew their families and weathered the peaks and valleys of a career in entertainment. Now, O’Donnell dished all of the health updates on the Material Girl for her concerned fans. In an Instagram post with snapshot from the movie, the comedian wrote, “Remember when? #league #mo.”

Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell. Photo: ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy of Everett Collection.

When her followers inquired about Madonna’s illness, O’Donnell gave them the 411 in the comments, sharing, “She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general.” Another user added, “God bless her hope she’s ok, I don’t care about the tour,” and O’Donnell kindly responded, “She’s good.” That had to bring a huge sigh of relief to all of the singer’s fans who have been worried about the dramatic turn of events in preparation for her now-postponed Celebration Tour.

‘A League of Their Own’ $4.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Madonna was running herself ragged while rehearing for the tour. “She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals,” an insider told People. “She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.” Fans expect nothing but the best from Madonna, but for now, they understand that it’s time for her to rest.

Before you go, click here to see everyone Madonna has been linked to: