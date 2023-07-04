Why Jackie Kennedy’s Hyannis Port Home Was the Favorite Summer Spot for All the Kennedy Women to Visit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jackie Kennedy loved her New York apartment, but it was her Hyannis Port, Massachusetts home that was her true safe haven. The residence was a part of Kennedy beachside compound, but it was the former first lady’s home that the Kennedy women were drawn to for a very relatable reason.

In the new book, White House By the Sea by Kate Storey, Jackie adored inviting her social circle of friends from New York City to join her “for long summer weekends,” according to an excerpt in Town & Country. The other women in the Kennedy family also joined Jackie at her cozy home, long after John F. Kennedy’s death, because it was “peaceful, quiet.” She became the cool aunt in the Kennedy family, too. “While kids flowed in and out of Ethel’s house—’Big E,’ they called her—grabbing an ice cream from the cooler, a Coke from the soda machine, or a handful of candy from the candy jars, Jackie extended invitations to family members one by one,” the excerpt reads.

Jackie Kennedy. Photo: Hy Peskin/Getty Images.

Everyone loved hanging out at “Aunt Jackie’s” house because it was “away from the hubbub” — an understandable sentiment in any large family. “It was where the other women in the family came for a moment of calm. Joan came over to play the piano, which was always out of tune because nobody else touched it. Rose came over to invite Jackie for walks,” writes Storey. It was there that the Kennedy family saw the real Jackie, away from the perfectly curated public image — she was able to let her guard down.

‘White House by the Sea’ $25.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

“While the kids were out, Jackie sat on the deck, sunning herself as she worked through a pile of manuscripts—Jackie started working as an editor at Viking in 1975—or she went up to the widow’s walk on top of the house, where she sunbathed nude,” the excerpt continues. “She loved painting in the sunroom, feet bare, hair pulled back, lost in her own mind for hours. If the kids were away for the evening, she had her dinner served on a tray, painting until the sun drained from the room.” The former first lady knew how to take a luxurious estate and make it feel like home where everyone was welcome to kick back and enjoy the quiet solitude in the Kennedy family.

Before you go, click here to see photos of JFK and Jackie O.’s grown-up grandkids.