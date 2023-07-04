Jada Pinkett Smith’s New Memoir Is Ready To Clap Back at the Haters Who Constantly Criticize Her Controversial Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jada Pinkett Smith and her family have had a rough few years with her entanglement with August Alsina and husband Will Smith’s slap heard around the world. Those setbacks are prepping the 51-year-old actress for a comeback to set the record straight in her upcoming memoir, Worthy, which will be published on Oct. 17.

Pinkett Smith promised to People that she will be answering every criticism and controversy her family has gone through in the last two years. She hopes that some of her hates will understand that there have been “a lot of assumptions” out there and she’s “to take ownership of” the “falsehoods” about her life. She’s calling it her “reclamation journey” and thinks that “a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright.”

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

There won’t be a single topic off limits, but Pinkett Smith knows that will irritate some critics who think it’s TMI when it comes to the celebrity family’s private life. The Red Table Talk host has something to say to all of them — and she has a good-natured approach about it. “Well, they don’t need to know. And this is not a book for them. Right? That’s the beauty of it,” she laughed to the media outlet. “It just so happens that there’s some moments that a lot of people are aware of that I’ll be able to break down. In regards to that self-reclamation. For those who are not interested, the beauty is they don’t have to get the book. But for those who are, the book will be available.”

And don’t worry, she promised to be “accountable” for her part “the misunderstandings that are floating” out there on the internet. Whether it’s her affair she’s diving into or her reaction to Chris Rock getting slapped by her husband’s hand at the 2022 Oscars, Pinkett Smith is not going to hold back any longer.

