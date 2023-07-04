Elizabeth Hurley Is the Most Confident Beach Goddess in This Striped Bikini Snapshot

If there’s one thing we can expect anytime we log onto the ‘Gram, it’s that Elizabeth Hurley will have undoubtedly posted another fabulous swimsuit snapshot. The longtime model, mogul, and actress always looks so confident and stunning in every post she shares. Her recent snapshot, featuring Hurley in a striped bikini, is definitely giving us major beach goddess vibes.

In the photo, Hurley wore a contemplative expression while posing on the beach next to a palm tree in the Maldives. Her swimsuit, from Hurley’s own Beach line, featured a strapless bikini top with gold detailing and a string bikini bottom. “I 💗 a striped bikini,” Hurley captioned the snapshot.

Hurley’s ‘Gram grid is littered with some of the most fabulous swimsuit photos we’ve ever seen. Each one is as unique and fun as the last, and they all show off the one accessory Hurley never goes without: her effervescent confidence. It’s safe to say we’re kind of obsessed with Hurley’s swimsuit game, but runs way deeper than that.

In everything she does, Hurley stamps her own idiosyncratic brand of poise. We’ve loved seeing her evolution take place, and we’re so glad she feels comfortable sharing this side of herself with the rest of the world. With summer in full swing, Hurley’s giving us the confident content we need to take on the rest of the season.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

