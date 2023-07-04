Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Might Be More Than a Summer Fling After Being Spotted in the Hamptons

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid love to keep fans guessing about their relationship, but it might be more than a friends-with-benefits situation this summer. The couple has been spotted in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July holiday weekend on more than one occasion.

A source told Page Six that the dynamic duo was very clearly “together” and had “a vibe” while a party on Saturday night. They repeated the celebrations by “hanging out and bopping to tunes” on Sunday night at a private gathering. From those interactions, the insider confirmed that “it seems as if they are dating.” The source added, “The way they were talking to each other. . . You could feel the energy.”

The 48-year-old actor was first seen with the 28-year-old supermodel last September during New York Fashion Week. The dating rumors shocked many DiCaprio followers because he has a reputation for only dating women under the age of 25, but it looks like Hadid has broken that mold by keeping DiCaprio at a distance. Their dating status has run hot and cold over the last 10 months as Hadid’s core focus has always been her two-year-old daughter, Khai.

However, the couple’s sightings have become more and more frequent over the last few months, and even though they are in the same circle of friends, this looks like a relationship, not a situationship. If DiCaprio and Hadid become a thing, this would be the first significant other in their lives since he split with Camila Morrone in 2022, and she broke up with her child’s father, Zayn Malik, in 2021. Hollywood might have a new power couple on their hands that goes well beyond a summer fling.

