Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Reportedly ‘More Relaxed’ Home Life Might Indicate Their New Approach to Royal Duties

Among the long list of priorities Prince William and Kate Middleton have to tend to as senior members of the royal family, none is more important than their home life. The couple has consistently put their children first and made it clear just how family-oriented they are. Now that the the family’s officially settled in Adelaide Cottage, we have reason to believe William and Kate’s home life may impact how they approach their royal duties moving forward.

Roughly one year ago, the Prince and Princess of Wales officially left their residence at Kensington Palace for a more spacious home in Windsor. “The move to Adelaide Cottage marked a significant moment in the family life of the Prince and Princess of Wales,” royal historian and commentator Mok O’Keeffe told Daily Express. “Away from the fishbowl of Kensington Palace, they will be able to lay down roots as a family unit,” O’Keeffe continued. But there’s something more to the family’s move than meets the eye.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest displays of affection might have a bit of strategy behind them. https://t.co/CnLaukO1lq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 27, 2023

“Family is very important to the Royal couple and Adelaide Cottage will give them the space for the sort of activities we all enjoy with children,” he said. Indeed, by prioritizing their home life, it seems pretty clear to us how Kate and William intend to approach their royal duties. We’ve known for some time that the couple is interested in bridging the gap between the royal family and the public, and having a relaxed home life might be the catalyst that motivates this strategy further.

Under King Charles III’s reign, the Prince and Princess of Wales will have more on their plate than usual. But through it all, bonding with and prioritizing their family will be an absolute must. By giving their children the space they need to thoroughly enjoy these years of their life, Kate and William seem poised to approach this new chapter of their royal life with family always in mind.

