Prince William May Be Looking to Princess Diana’s ‘Unfinished Business’ to Shape His Royal Role

In the past, Prince William was accused of not working enough in his senior role, but lately, his role as Prince of Wales has taken on new meaning for him. As he launches his Homewards program to end homelessness in the U.K., he is reportedly looking to his late mother’s initiatives to shape his royal role.

While much is made of Prince Harry being his “mother’s son,” William “is driven by his mother’s influence,” according to a Daily Mail source. Finding a solution to the housing crisis was “one of Princess Diana’s favorite causes” and she often sat down and talked with her oldest son about her passion for helping the less fortunate out. Diana wasn’t able to fulfill her dreams because her life was cut sort, but it is believed that her wishes “played a crucial role” in his intentions to make “ending homelessness a lifelong ambition.”

Diana found that her less-publicized encounters were often the most “deeply rewarding” for her on a personal level. The Prince of Wales is also taking her “private” approach by frequently making unannounced visits, which has become a part of his newfound strategy. “He has adopted Diana’s approach to these under-the-radar visits: no fuss, no frills and no formality,” according to the Daily Mail.

But there is one thing William hasn’t achieved that is still a part of his mother’s legacy — the complete adoration and respect from the public. “He has an instinctive touch, which she had,” revealed the royal insider. “But there is one thing I think he would like that his mother enjoyed: she was adored by people because of all the things she did. William would like to be loved like that.” Princess Diana had something special that no one could replicate, but William is sure going to try.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana playing with William and Harry.