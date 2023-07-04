Ivanka Trump’s Lavish Post-White House Life Might Make Any Travel Influencer Jealous

Ivanka Trump left Washington, D.C. behind without a thought of ever returning to politics again — her four years in the White House with Donald Trump were enough. While her former New York City socialite life wasn’t an option since many of her friends shunned her, Ivanka found a way to embrace a fresh start in a new state.

She and her husband, Jared Kushner, have taken the reported (and controversial) $640 million they earned while working as senior aides to Donald Trump and settled in Florida. However, they seem to be spending very little time there as they enjoy a “jet-set lifestyle” that would make any travel influencer jealous, according to the Daily Mail. Ivanka has found a luxurious place amongst the international elite as her travels have taken her to Morocco, Spain, Egypt, Jerusalem, France, and Costa Rica over the last year.

A late May post showed off the mother of three enjoying the sights of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece where she gave her take on what it was like to witness “the incredible achievements of ancient Greek civilization and their enduring legacy.” Some of her followers leaned right into the stunning scenery and candid moments with Kushner while others used the comments to slam her former political life — not everyone is buying what she is selling in her latest chapter of life.

Ivanka has no qualms about flaunting her wealth and her “lavish” lifestyle after leaving Washington, D.C. in 2021. She seems to have found her niche, which doesn’t involve her dad’s latest presidential run, and she’s making no apologies for living a very luxurious life.

