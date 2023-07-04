Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Wedding Anniversary Tributes Are Just as Romantic as You’d Expect

It’s hard to believe, but it really has been two years since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot. The couple, who got together during their time on The Voice, have been looking as loved up as ever these days, and proved they’re still going strong with their latest social media posts. The couple took to Instagram to share their respective wedding anniversary tributes to one another and the posts are just as sweet as you’d expect.

Let’s start with Stefani, who took to the ‘Gram with an adorable video compilation of the couple. The clip featured never-before-seen snapshots of the pair, images with Stefani’s boys, and some candid footage of Shelton and Stefani looking so in love. “happy anniversary [Blake Shelton] i love u,” the No Doubt singer captioned the video, which you can see HERE.

Shelton’s post was just as touching. The “God’s Country” crooner shared a photo from the couple’s 2021 wedding, featuring the pair sharing a smooch next to their towering wedding cake. “Happy anniversary [Gwen Stefani],” the caption to Shelton’s post began. “Every day has been the best day since I met you.” You can check out that post HERE.

Shelton and Stefani got together back in 2015 after they met on The Voice. Both were going through difficult splits from their former spouses at the time, with Stefani still in the midst of her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton finalizing his divorce from Miranda Lambert. But after years of dating and acclimating to their life together, Shelton finally popped the question in 2020. Since their July 2021 wedding, these two have built a family that’s super supportive, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.

