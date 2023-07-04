Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Clear the Air About Those Third-Party Rumors After Their Shocking Separation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills always brings the drama, but Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky brought it to the next level when they announced their separation just as people were jetting off for the Fourth of July holiday. The timing was curious, not because reality show fans were on vacation, but because TikTok accounts have been hot on this story for days before the news dropped — and they believed their split involved a third party.

Viewers have been questioning Richards’ close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade because the duo have been inseparable over the last few months. The mother of four seems to have adopted a few lifestyle changes — from a major weight-training regimen to a sober lifestyle — that might have Wade’s influence all over it. (And yes, Umansky has had his own affair rumors over the years, but nothing has been proven.) However, Richards and her husband are refuting any claims that another person has come between them in a joint Instagram statement.

They first wanted everyone to know that any gossip about them divorcing is completely “untrue,” but the reality is that they “have had a rough year” — one that they consider “the most challenging one” in their marriage. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they added. And then they tackled the Wade rumors without addressing her by name. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” the estranged couple wrote while acknowledging their awareness of the social media buzz. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

That’s a strongly worded statement that pretty much shuts down the infidelity account. They are telling fans that Richards’ friendship with Wade is just that — a friendship. The Bravo TV cameras were not rolling as the upcoming season wrapped about a month ago, but if the network sees enough drama, viewers know they will be there to capture it all.

