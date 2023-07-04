Kate Middleton Made Her First Wimbledon 2023 Appearance in a Dazzling Mint Green Blazer

The royal family is no stranger to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Every summer, members of the House of Windsor dress their absolute best to watch the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, and it looks like this year is no different. Kate Middleton made her 2023 Wimbledon debut, her first as the Princess of Wales, in total style, fashioning a mint green blazer that was perfect for the occasion.

In snapshots from Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships, Princess Kate looked effortlessly cool in her fashionable ensemble. The Princess of Wales’ blazer featured large white buttons and two side pockets, along with a white lapel detailing. She coordinated the blazer with a long white skirt and a pair of white pumps.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is accompanied by former players Debbie Jevans and Laura Robson as they walk through the grounds on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London [Photo by Hannah Mckay – Pool/Getty Images].

As longtime royal fans know, any public appearance for a member of the royal family practically guarantees some incredible fashion moments. Over the years, Kate’s appearances at Wimbledon have actually featured some of our favorite looks the royal has worn. And since this is only Day 2 of the Championships, we’re sure her fashion statements will only get better from here.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London [Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images].

Kate has long been a supporter of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. So much so, in fact, that she recently appeared in a video alongside tennis legend Roger Federer, in which she showed off her athletic prowess and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a ball kid. Kate’s first 2023 Wimbledon appearance seriously did not disappoint, and we cannot wait to see what she fashions the next time we see her in the stands.

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

