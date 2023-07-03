King Charles III May Have Had a More Personal Reason for Evicting Queen Elizabeth II’s Dresser From Her Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

King Charles III wasted no time getting the royal family’s real estate affairs in order after Queen Elizabeth II passed away last year. One of his first orders of business included the eviction of the Queen’s longtime dresser, Angela Kelly, from Windsor Home Park despite her claims that she was allowed to stay there after the monarch’s death.

However, an excerpt, via The Times, from Valentine Low’s updated paperback edition of Courtiers, offers new insight as to why Charles wanted her off the royal property. “During the late Queen’s last years, there was no one outside her immediate family who was closer to her than Angela Kelly,” wrote Low. He described her as “her confidante, her friend and the person who looked after her more than anyone else” in addition to her formal title as “Personal Assistant, Adviser, and Curator to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Angela Kelly. Photo: Chris Jackson/GETTY IMAGES.

Kelly assumed she was going to be the recipient of a “grace-and-favour” home where she would be allowed to live out the rest of her days on royal grounds for her loyalty to the Queen. But Charles didn’t love that Kelly wrote several books about her relationship with his mother, despite Queen Elizabeth giving her the green light. He reportedly felt that her books were too gossipy for a member of the royal inner circle, so Charles felt it was best for her to move on. He bought her a home “near Sheffield, [England], to be near her grandchildren” after several tense rounds of negotiations.

“Angela wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but nevertheless the King had no wish to see her homeless,” a palace insider explained to Low. “I get the impression that the King just didn’t want to be living next door to her.” Charles likely didn’t want the risk of more tea spilling beyond the palace walls, especially since the Prince Harry feud was still brewing. It was Charles’ way of controlling a possibly uncontrollable situation by moving Queen Elizabeth’s sometimes problematic confidante out of the palace.

