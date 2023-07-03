Resurfaced Details Show the Touching Gesture Prince Harry Did for Princess Diana’s Final Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Decades after Princess Diana’s tragic death on Aug 31, 1997, people from all over the world honor her birthday. Most recently, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry came together in a virtual manner to honor her for the Diana Awards. Since then, people have wondered what Diana did on her birthdays when she was alive, and her final one in 1997 has quite a few sweet anecdotes behind it.

So back on July 1, Harry wasn’t able to see his mother in person since he was away at school, but that didn’t stop him from doing one of the sweetest things! Per Mirror, resurfaced reports show that Harry called her and made all of his classmates sing “Happy Birthday” to her!

Isn’t that so precious?!

While it’s unclear what her son William did for her final birthday, along with most of how her family celebrated, she did spend the bulk of her birthday evening with her brother Charles Spencer. The siblings went to the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Tate Gallery in London, where she was the guest of honor.

It’s reported that Diana wasn’t too fond of her birthday, but she still enjoyed it the most that she could’ve. On her last birthday, it was reported that she received more than 90 bouquets of flowers and over 300 birthday cards before noon, per DailyMail.

For years, Inspector Ken Wharfe was one of Princess Diana's closest confidants. The late Princess of Wales' former bodyguard offers an intimate account of the famous royal's life in Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret. The memoir offers new insight into what we thought we knew about Princess Diana, with unfiltered anecdotes and reflections on her life through Wharfe's eyes.

