Madonna Was Reportedly With This Surprising A-List Friend Only ‘Hours’ Before Collapse

It seems that before Madonna had her terrifying hospitalization, she was working tirelessly to get ready for her upcoming tour and her upcoming album. And new reports show that she may have been working on a surprising collaboration mere hours before she was found unresponsive.

The Sun reported that Madonna was recording with fellow A-lister and former collaborator Katy Perry. An insider told the outlet that, “Obviously, everything has been put on hold now, but the fact she was in the studio with Katy just hours before being rushed to the ICU shows how determined she was to push ahead despite feeling unwell.”

They added, “Madonna has long admired Katy, and they have worked together before, but never managed to actually put anything out.”

The two songstresses have been seen chatting with one another in A-list-packed events over the years, and even posed together for the sexy V Magazine Summer 2014 issue. (If you forget that headline-making photoshoot, check out the pics from Laia Magazine!)

Word about them collaborating first started back in Feb 2022, after the Sun heard that they were going to work on a remix of one of Madonna’s biggest hits. So a collaboration may be in the works, and longtime fans are sure to be excited (but better be patient as Madonna undergoes her recovery)!

For those that don’t know, the Four Rooms star and music legend was found unresponsive in her NYC home in late June and was admitted into the ICU. She is expected to make a full recovery.

