Allison Williams Revealed the Not-So-Great Diet Advice She Received in Her Early Years in Hollywood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard enough being an actress in Hollywood with the rejection it can often bring, but Allison Williams is painting a picture of the sexism and body-shaming she received from another actor on set. It happened early on in her career in the entertainment industry, but it was unhelpful advice that played right into the toxicity of diet culture.

The now-35-year-old M3GAN star shared a far-too-relatable story the “Women Behind the Words” panel at the Nantucket Film Festival last weekend, via IndieWire, that might have you screaming at the sky and shaking your fist. “There’s like 10 stories fighting their way from my brain to my mouth that I’m trying to keep out of my mouth,” Williams said. “I guess one of them, just very quickly … people just underestimate your humanity often as a young woman up and coming in our business.”

Kate Winslet praises her daughter's generation for changing the conversation around body image. https://t.co/zWW8ydEG5O — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 6, 2022

She revealed that the interaction happened at the craft services table where all of the tasty snacks are put out for the cast and crew to enjoy while they work. Williams shared, “An actor I later worked with who watched me eat a pastry and said, ‘Don’t you want to be successful?’” That infuriating message the actor sent to a young Williams only reinforced the idea that one type of body is ideal for Hollywood. It’s not a healthy mindset for anyone to believe because all types of bodies should be celebrated.

“You know, those kinds of comments come up inevitably,” Williams continued. “Yeah. Look how un-shocked you both are [referring to the other women on the panel]. That familiar, fuzzy feeling. We’ve all heard it.” It’s a sad commentary on society as a whole because it doesn’t just happen in Hollywood, it happens in every industry. The body-shaming and diet culture go hand in hand, but when women, like Williams, share their personal experiences, it helps to change the narrative toward healthier discussions about body image.

Before you go, click here for more celebrities who’ve spoken out about being body-shamed.