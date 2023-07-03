Vanna White Might Have to Ask for Even More Money With Ryan Seacrest’s Huge Rumored Salary on Wheel of Fortune

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanna White is working with her high-powered lawyer to get her salary closer to that of her current co-host Pat Sajak. However, she might want to rethink those negotiations when she learns how much incoming host, Ryan Seacrest, is reportedly earning.

Fans were shocked to hear that White, who gets equal billing to Sajak, earned $3 million to his $15 million paycheck. In addition, she hadn’t received a pay raise in 18 years! Her attorney is trying to rectify that situation because the 66-year-old TV personality hopes to stay in her iconic letter-turning role after Sajak retires at the end of the 2023-2024 television season. But with new information being released by RadarOnline, those talk with Sony just might change because Seacrest “will command at least $28 million” per year.



That would make him “the highest-paid person on television” because he also makes approximately $12 million a year with American Idol, produces countless reality shows, including The Kardashians, and hosts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. We are talking major money! While White wants to stick around for as long as she can, there are whispers that Sajak might be pulling a nepo-baby move by getting his daughter, Maggie Sajak, to replace White after next season. The 28-year-old country singer has been the show’s social correspondent since 2021.

“Behind-the-scenes, it’s turned into an all-out war. Pat’s trying to elbow her aside to make room for Maggie,” a RadarOnline source dished. “Everyone’s bracing themselves for battle.” We will see how this war plays out, but White deserves the pay increase she’s been owed for far too long — even if it’s just for one season.

