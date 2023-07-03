Ayesha & Steph Curry’s Romantic Snapshots from Their Hawaiian Getaway Prove How Smitten They Are

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry’s latest excursion shows they’re more in love than ever! On June 26, Ayesha shared a series of romantic and scenic photos featuring her and Steph with the caption reading, “Aloha my lover. 🌺.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Ayesha looking so peaceful and sunkissed in a colorful, floral dress with Steph smiling from ear to ear behind her while on a walking trail. Then we get a seriously romantic snapshot of the two touching their foreheads together, looking lovingly into each other’s eyes as the waves crash behind them, and the sun sets.

A few days later, on June 30, Ayesha shared some more PDA-packed snapshots that truly show how in love these two still are all these years later! She shared the photos with the simple caption of multiple emojis reading out as “✌🏾🧡😁.”

And in these photos, we see Steph and Ayesha laughing hysterically while Ayesha getting a piggyback ride from him.

The Full Plate author and Steph originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting, but they didn’t start dating until 2008 after reconnecting in Los Angeles. After a few years together, they married in June 2011 at the Ballantyne Resort. They share three children named Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 5.

Related story Ayesha Curry's Rare Photos of Her Daughter Riley Show How Much She's Already Like Her Mom

In an interview with ETOnline in 2021, Ayesha talked about her relationship with Steph, saying, “We’ve grown up together, in every sense of the word. My support is his support, vice versa. It’s like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable.”

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity couples who aren’t afraid of some PDA:

