New Sources Are Revealing the Sad Truth Behind Madonna’s Recent Hospitalization

Throughout her many decades in music, Madonna continued to be fearlessly active. From new singles to partnerships with emerging artists like The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, the “Like a Virgin” singer has always continued to make music, share her life with the world and keep her fans entertained.

Most recently, however, in light of her “several day stay” in an intensive care unit after suffering a “serious bacterial infection,” sources are revealing the truth behind her lifestyle and the tough preparations for her upcoming tour.

According to a source close to the singer to The Sun, Madonna was working “overtime” before getting sick. “She clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely reminding her that she is not 45 anymore, let alone 25,” the source said, adding that it was hard for her to compete with younger artists like Pink and Taylor Swift.

“She needed to pace herself,” the source added of her schedule. “Pushing herself so hard was extremely risky.”

Per the source, Madonna’s goal was to totally get back into shape, regardless of the comments the world would make about her not looking like a “regular” 64-year-old. “But if she can get herself back in shape, the tour will have a whole lot more buzz around it, and she’s already got loads of publicity — even if it’s the wrong kind,” the source said. “Madonna is in it to win it and working harder than anybody.”

It sounds like Madonna wants to keep certain parts of her life off the internet for good. https://t.co/ZlwPbHjhK7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 19, 2023

According to another source to the outlet, friends and family of the singer started to get concerned that she could’ve ended up like Michael Jackson, who died before his long-awaited tour. “Nobody would say it out loud but there were concerns about another Michael Jackson situation if she doesn’t slow down a bit,” the source said. “Everyone saw something like this coming because of her intense schedule but only a few were brave enough to tell her that they were concerned.” Related story This Iconic Singer Reportedly Snubbed Meghan Markle After She Requested for Them to Be a Guest on Archetypes

“Madonna was in good spirits before the incident, but some friends had encouraged her to take it easy and find time for rest because of the grueling schedule she had ahead of her,” the source added. “Many of us feel the constant remarks about her age have put pressure on her to compete, so we are relieved that she has been forced to take time out and put her health first.”

As for how Madonna is doing now, it looks like she’s feeling better, but the health scare wasn’t enough of a wake-up call as one would expect. “She is home, happy and taking meetings, and she has rejected a proposal to scale back on the tour as she still wants to deliver as many dates as possible when she’s regained her strength,” the source revealed.

“She’ll be back, I am 100 percent sure of it,” the source added. “I hope she is still working and still killing it at 100.” We’re hoping for the best for you too, Madonna!

Before you go, click here to see Madonna’s best VMA fashion photos over the years.

