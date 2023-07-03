Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Gave Her a Harsh Message To Pass On to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani‘s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale has reportedly had a tumultuous relationship with her now-husband Blake Shelton and it doesn’t look like it’s going to improve any time soon. Stefani and Shelton, who married on July 3, 2021, have never been ones to hide their relationship. And while they have many adoring fans, Rossdale has reportedly not always been supportive of their public romance.

Before Shelton was in the picture, Stefani and Rossdale were once an iconic rockstar couple. The No Doubt lead singer began dating the frontman of British rock group Bush in 1995 before tying the knot in 2002. The two share three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. However, their marriage was not built to last as Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.

On the surface, Rossdale and Stefani’s divorce seemed civil. In August 2015, the former couple released a seemingly amicable statement following the split, writing: “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.” However, behind-the-scenes, rumors surfaced that Rossdale, now 57, had cheated on Stefani, 53, with their nanny. Stefani allegedly discovered text messages that revealed the affair.

Fortunately, Stefani was able to move on from her ill-fated marriage. Enter: Blake Shelton. Stefani would later reveal that she and Shelton, who had been friends since she began working with him as judges on The Voice in 2014, bonded over their divorces — Shelton was splitting from ex-wife Miranda Lambert around the same time. They reportedly began dating in November 2015.

At first, Rossdale was reportedly accepting of his ex’s new romance. In 2019, a source told Us Weekly that Rossdale had a lot of respect for Shelton, 47. “Gavin is a great father, and he has got to a place with Gwen where they are friendly and they can coexist as parents and he has gotten to a place where he now totally OK with Blake being in his kids’ life,” the insider said. “Gavin will always be in his kid’s life but accepts what Blake brings to them. Gavin has been very mature with this whole situation that can always be hard for a family.”

However, other insiders claim things between Rossdale and Shelton are less than civilized. Also in 2019, a source told Hollywood Life that Rossdale was struggling with how close his boys had gotten to their stepdad. They alleged: "As Gwen's relationship with Blake continues to grow stronger, Gavin struggles with how much quality time Blake spends with his sons, time that Gavin sometimes feels should be time that he is bonding with his own sons."

Then, in 2022, sources once again suggested a feud was brewing between Stefani’s current and former husbands. Life & Style claimed Rossdale felt Shelton was “crossing a line” when it came to his public adoration of Stefani’s kids. “Gavin told Gwen to pass along a message to Blake: Cool it with the public lovefest,” the insider said, adding, “He thinks it’s weird. If the shoe were on the other foot and they were Blake’s children, he wouldn’t like it either.” The insider also alleged that the kids were starting to feel pulled in two directions by their dad and stepfather.

Publicly, Rossdale has never aired negative thoughts on Shelton or his ex’s new marriage but, in June 2023, he did offer a rare insight into his co-parenting relationship with Stefani in a quote that seemed to allude to tensions between the two. Rossdale told Not So Hollywood podcast that the former couple don’t co-parent their boys. “I think we just parent,” he added.

“We’re really different people … I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process,” he clarified. This quote seemed to corroborate a 2021 claim from a source who told Hollywood Life: “Gavin and Gwen don’t have a relationship except with the kids, They do not communicate often and it’s as minimal as possible.” Notably, when Father’s Day rolled around days later, coinciding with Shelton’s birthday, Stefani left Rossdale out of an Instagram tribute to her husband.

Of course, without responses from Shelton, Stefani or Rossdale, there is no way of knowing what is really going on behind closed doors. Publicly, at least, it appears Stefani and Rossdale’s boys have three very present and loving parental figures in their lives and that is something to admire.

