Donald Trump’s Former Press Secretary Claims She Had an Astonishing Firsthand View of How He Handled Classified Documents With Mar-a-Lago Guests

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Things aren’t looking so hot for Donald Trump in his classified documents case as one of his former spokespeople confirms that they saw him acting carelessly while he was president. Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director and press secretary during his administration, claims she witnessed him showing off a few of the top-secret papers to Mar-a-Lago guests.

“I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio. So, he has no respect for classified information. Never did,” Grisham explained on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. This is the second bombshell allegation in the case after CNN released secret audio that reportedly captures the then-president sharing Pentagon documents with top-secret information about an attack on Iran with writers working on Mark Meadows’ memoir. He’s even heard on the recording acknowledging that he was showing them “secret information.”

Grisham opened up about her reaction to hearing that recording for the first time, telling MSNBC, “You know, listening to that exchange every time, it just makes me so angry. He talks specifically that he should have declassified it, but he didn’t. So there, I think, is proof.” She also noted that the former president seemed to know that he was breaking the rules because he asked the journalists to keep quiet about seeing the Pentagon documents. “I believe also there’s a portion of that audio where he says, you know, this is off the record,” she added. “And I know Donald Trump knows the rules of reporters and he knows if it needs to be off the record that they can’t talk about it. So I think he was covering himself in that regard.”

Grisham, who wrote the 2021 book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, has been critical of Donald Trump since leaving the White House and she is gravely concerned about his casualness with such crucial information. “I can’t stress enough how by being so loose with this stuff,” she summed up. “He’s potentially putting people in danger.”

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.