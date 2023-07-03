Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

The Palace Is Being Cagey About the Family Members Who Opted Out of Diversity Training After Prince Harry’s Racial Bias Claims

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry has talked a lot about racial bias within the royal family, and he’s even discussed his own blind spots before he met his wife, Meghan Markle. While Prince William has proclaimed that “we are very much not a racist family,’ the palace might have a lot of explaining to do after sources are spilling the tea that not every royal family member is taking their racial diversity training programs seriously. 

The voluntary workshops came on the heels of a racially insensitive moment from Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II. She asked Black British citizen Ngozi Fulani, “Where do you really come from?” at a charity event at the palace in December. The royal family condemned the situation, calling it “unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” while initiating a “strategy and action plan” for “unconscious bias training” and “diversity in the workplace” for “both household staff and members of the Royal Family,” according to the Daily Mail

Even though the courses can be taken online or in person, it seems that not every member of the royal family is interested in expanding their knowledge. “I don’t know of any members of the Royal Family who have taken part in the training,” an insider told the U.K. outlet. “I know that some Royals kicked the unconscious bias one into touch and have yet to take part.” What makes things even shadier is the fact that Buckingham Palace “refused to confirm which members of the Royal Family – if any – had completed the diversity courses” to the Daily Mail. Why would they be so secretive about such important training?

If King Charles III is committed to a modernized monarchy, then you would think he would be running to partake in the programs and also assert his leadership. It would also quiet down some of Prince Harry and Meghan noise about their experiences while working as members of the royal family. Instead, the palace is stepping into another possible controversy and giving the Sussexes’ claims even more weight.

