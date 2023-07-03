Kate Middleton’s Mom & Sister Were Denied Entry to Wimbledon’s Royal Box for This Reason

Being a royal relative certainly guarantees you some privileges in life. Since she married Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton’s family have gained access to some exclusive events, made appearances on Buckingham Palace’s balcony and have received the royal treatment when out and about. But that doesn’t mean their above all the rules us fellow commoners must adhere to.

Kate’s mother, Carole, and younger sister, Pippa, were reportedly once prevented from sitting in a VIP area at Wimbledon and forced to sit with regular folk instead. According to the tennis tournament’s rules, the Middletons should have access to some of the 74 seats in Centre Court’s Royal Box. The family have been seen there alongside Kate, Prince William and other royals over the years. However, in 2017, Carole and Pippa were allegedly not granted this access.

Pippa Middleton attends Men’s Final Day at the Wimbledon 2019 Tennis Championships. Neil Mockford/GC Images

As it turns out, the Middletons allegedly broke a very important rule at Wimbledon — punctuality. The box’s strict policy reportedly states that latecomers are not allowed enter so when Pippa and Carole showed up to British tennis star Andy Murray’s fourth-round match against French player Benoit Paire, it was a huge no-no. Instead, the pair reportedly had to sit behind the box in the regular seats which, let’s face it, isn’t so bad either!

As this year’s Wimbledon tournament gets underway, we can likely expect to see the royals and the Middleton’s take their place in the Royal Box alongside some other famous faces. Let’s hope any and all guests arrive on time this year.

