New Photos of Donald Trump Show He May Not Be Heeding the Strict Legal Warnings

It seems former US President Donald Trump didn’t take the Mar-a-Lago case’s judge’s warnings too seriously. While Trump’s legal team is gearing up for not one, but multiple lengthy legal battles ahead of them, it seems Trump is just ignoring many warnings on who he can and can’t talk to.

Here’s a bit of backstory: one of Trump’s aides Walt Nauta has also been indicted over allegedly mishandling of classified documents with Trump. In fact, Nauta faces six total charges, including one about making false statements. Despite being a close staffer to Trump to this day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman ordered both of them not to speak about the case with one another, per Forbes.

Fast forward to June 30, and the two were seen out together in the streets of South Philadelphia during their visit to the Moms for Liberty Summit. Now, here’s the problem: they still work together, so it makes sense that they’d be seen together. However, they weren’t working on Trump’s campaign or checking out the summit: they were getting cheesesteaks.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline, Naulta and the Home Alone 2 star were seen at Pat’s King of Steaks, and from Nauta’s expression, he doesn’t seem too happy that their luncheon was caught on someone’s phone.

It’s unknown what the two were discussing, but being seen out for a more informal trip where it doesn’t have to be strictly business talk is making people question a lot.

