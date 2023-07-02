Kourtney Kardashian Could Make This Major Move To Separate Herself From the Rest of the Kardashian Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For some time now, a rift has split between Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family (and let’s face it, especially with her sister Kim Kardashian)! Many thought it was another reality show rift that would end within a season or two, but insiders claim that this time: this fight has been a turning point for Kourtney.

In fact, sources claim that the Lemme founder may even branch off and do her own spinoff with her and her husband Travis Barker’s family.

“She wants a whole Kravis spinoff of The Kardashians that doesn’t involve her sisters,” a source told RadarOnline. “’Kourtney has learned everything she possibly can from her mom, Kris Jenner, and from being on the show. She doesn’t feel she needs them anymore and wants to develop her very own empire!”

The insider even alleged that Kourtney is “sick” of her family “interfering” in her life, and is ready to “cut ties now;” both professionally and personally.

Now, this isn’t the first Kardashian spinoff series Kourtney has been a part of. From 2009 to 2013, there was Kourtney & Kim Take Miami (which was originally Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami), then from 2011 to 2012 there was Kourtney & Kim Take New York, and then Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons, which lasted from 2014 to 2015.

But the major thing about this alleged move is that it wouldn’t be a collaborative project with her sisters, this new show would be all about Kourtney and Barker.

