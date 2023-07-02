Jada Pinkett Smith’s Recent Claims About Red Table Talk Show Its Surprising Possible Future

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With show cancellations, whether it be a podcast show or a believed drama talk show, the end may not always necessarily be so. As many loyal royal fans know, Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes was canceled by Spotify after one season, but it’s reportedly already finding a new home as we speak — and it’s not the only talk show forum show doing so!

A curveball was thrown at Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk and its longtime viewers when it was suddenly canceled in April 2023 by Facebook Watch after they closed. Facebook Watch cut ties with the show after the company decided to switch programming from original content to VR-service content more related to the parent company Meta. Because of this, Red Table Talk, among other shows, was put on an indefinite hiatus.

However, Smith says that this isn’t the end of the show.

The Worthy author recently told People that the show is “definitely coming back.” She said, “We’ve had a couple of platforms reach out to us. And we have some interesting avenues that we’re looking at now. You know me, I’m always looking for the next innovative thing.”

She also added that they’ve “got some really interesting stuff happening with Red Table Talk.”

From 2018 to 2022, fans tuned in any chance they could to hear the bombshell details and vulnerable interviews hosted by Jada, her daughter Willow Smith, and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. And fans cannot wait for the hit show to continue!

