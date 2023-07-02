Prince Harry Is Reportedly Ready To Strike Out on His Own With This Potential New Project

Since taking a step back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been forging their own path and exploring new opportunities. Among their ventures, the couple has been working with Netflix. We already know the streamer is looking forward to future collaborations with the couple, but it seems that Harry might have a passion project of his own that he’s keen to work on.

According to a report from Page Six, Harry is eager to work on a documentary about Africa, a continent that holds a very special place in his heart. “Harry’s potential African journey will inevitably be seen as following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, who traveled to Africa to campaign against landmines shortly before her death,” per the outlet. A source added, “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there.”

It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship may be totally different in a few months. https://t.co/5KVURkE4SH — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 1, 2023

The project would mark Harry’s departure from working with his wife, Meghan. But that might just suit the couple as they enter this new chapter. A previous report seemed to suggest that Meghan, too, was ready to explore her own projects independent of her husband.

After reliving their time as senior members of the royal family, the couple seems poised to enter a new chapter and move forward with their interests and pursuits. Although there has been quite a lot of scrutiny on the pair, they still have time to forge their own path ahead. We’re anxious to see what the future holds for the couple.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

