Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Reportedly Blaming These Events for Their ‘Unlucky’ Post-Royal Careers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There have been many words to describe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s post-royal careers, but according to close sources, the word they’d use would be “unlucky.” The decade of the 2020s has been filled with shocking events, and loads of instances of bad timing. But insiders claim the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting rather upset about their unlucky streak.

Sources told DailyMail that Meghan and Harry believe they’ve been “repeatedly unlucky” due to poor timing only.

Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Soon after they departed from the British royal family, COVID-19 hit and shut the world down (and delayed their post-royal career debuts)! More instances of awkward timing happened, and the source alleged that they felt their Oprah interview was overshadowed by Prince Philip’s death.

Another example is that following Philp’s death was Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which occurred a few months prior to their docuseries and Harry’s book Spare’s release.

Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images.

The LA-based source said: “The word is that they think they’ve been really unlucky.”

Keep in mind that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not come forward with these statements themselves, and are currently working on multiple other projects, such as the Great Expectations prequel, multiple documentaries, and more.

Related story Prince Harry Is Reportedly Ready To Strike Out on His Own With This Potential New Project

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan' by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand $11.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

