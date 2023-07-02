Melania Trump Just Released a New Financial Venture That Landed Multiple A-Listers in Legal Trouble

It seems that Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump is about to dip her toes back into another financial venture. But this isn’t something like a firm or a fashion line, because this venture has landed so many in legal trouble (and didn’t end great for Melaina the first time she tried this)!

On June 29, Melania posted on Truth Social that she’s released a new NFT collection titled “Yearning to Breathe Free,” per Intelligencer. This collection is being marketed as a patriotic “limited-edition” set of collectibles available through usamemorabilia.com.

We know you’ve probably asked this, and you’re asking yourself again, “What the heck is an NFT?” Well, an NFT stands for a “non-fungible token,” and what it is is an asset that’s created and sold as a form of art. They’re frequently purchased with cryptocurrency, per Forbes Advisor, and people have spent a fortune on them in the past.

Now, this isn’t the first time Melania has tried her hand at the NFT world. While she’s done a few over the years, this instance and one controversial instance back in Jan 2022 are the most well-known.

Back in early 2022, she released a Head of State Collection fashion-based NFT drop that earned around $170,000 at auction. However, eagle-eyed online users noticed some disparities, and claimed that either Melania or someone from her team was the winning bid, and they speculate that they did this to inflate the price of their assets, per The Chainsaw.

Here's the thing: Melania isn't the first high-profile person to promote an NFT. So many celebrities have done it. While NFTs have remained controversial ever since their inception, there was a class action lawsuit filed in Dec 2022 against celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and more who were a part of the Bored Ape NFTs, according to CNN. Why the lawsuit? It alleges they tried to inflate the price in the same manner Melania was alleged to have done.

