Chelsea Clinton Clapped Back at One of Trump’s Surprising Critics Over Their Take on Vaccines

We’ve seen Hilary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton clap back at quite a few public figures, including her ex-BFF Ivanka Trump. She’s called out quite a few of former US President Donald Trump’s actions, and now, she’s calling out a surprising Trump critic: Joe Rogan.

Earlier in June 2023, Rogan brought on Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the controversial Joe Rogan Experience podcast. They discussed a plethora of subjects, with the most polarizing being their takes on vaccines. At one point, Kennedy even claimed that vaccines can cause autism, which Dr. Peter Hotez quickly spoke out against.

This started a days-long Twitter battle between the two. In response to Hotez’s criticism, Rogan tweeted at the Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, saying, “Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit.”

Hotez tweeted back, “Joe, you have my cell, my email, I’m always willing to speak with you.”

This led to numerous tweets back and forth to one another, and then Chelsea pushed herself into the mix. She tweeted a Vox article about the situation, saying, “Deeply troubled by the online attacks against Dr. @PeterHotez . Standing in solidarity with Peter & all our public health and medical professionals committed to delivering science-backed health information, particularly about vaccines.”

The interaction has gone on for days now, with many waiting for a debate between the two (and maybe one with Chelsea added).

Another tidbit we mentioned earlier: Rogan has been a critic of Donald in the past. According to the New York Times, Rogan claimed he had declined Donald’s multiple requests to be on his Spotify podcast.

“I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time,” he said on Lex Fridman’s podcast. “I don’t want to help him.”



