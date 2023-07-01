Gabrielle Union’s Radiant Photoshoot Is the Mermaidcore Scene of Our Dreams

We’ve never doubted for a second that Gabrielle Union can work a camera. The Bring It On alum is always serving incredible looks, whether she’s hitting the red carpet or posting on the ‘Gram. Recently, the actress and mom was featured in a photo spread for Who What Wear’s July issue, and the snapshots of Union are the epitome of mermaidcore perfection.

In the snapshots by photographer Chrisean Rose, Union looked like a total beach goddess. The Perfect Find star fashioned a fishnet dress and struck a fierce pose, looking positively radiant. Truthfully, Union looked like she was glowing in all her stunning glory. Just take a look at the photos HERE!

From Gabrielle Union to Tan France, this group of celebrities are here to advocate for parents everywhere. https://t.co/DPn6jN1at0 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 31, 2023

Sharing them to her Instagram feed, Union captioned the photos, “Casting out my net and reeling in opportunities.” Um, can we have that printed out and onto a motivational poster? Honestly, though, we wouldn’t expect anything less from Union.

The longtime actress has been having a major year. Her new film The Perfect Find is out on Netflix, and when it comes to family and fun, we’re seeing so much of it on her social media. We’re so excited to watch this empowering chapter of Union’s life unfold.

