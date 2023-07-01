Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Played a Major Role in Drafting This Statement on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton took on extra responsibilities. We always knew the couple was heavily involved with The Firm, but now we’re learning just how great their influence was at a particular time during the early days of Harry and Meghan’s post-royal life. A new book suggests the Prince and Princess of Wales had a major hand in drafting the response to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, and the details demonstrate just how much sway they held.

According to an excerpt obtained by Vanity Fair from Courtier: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown by Times of London reporter Valentine Low, William and Kate were heavily involved in drafting the response to Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview that aired on CBS in March 2021. An insider told Low that William and Kate wanted to “toughen [it] up,” in reference to Buckingham Palace’s statement that followed the interview. “They were both of one mind that we needed something that said that the institution did not accept a lot of what had been said.”

Low’s source further emphasized the Princess of Wales’ thoughts on the response. “It was Kate who clearly made the point, ‘History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true.’” The phrase “recollections may vary” was added to the official statement, with two sources attributing the addition to William’s aide Jean-Christophe Gray.

More than two years have passed since the bombshell interview aired, and yet we are still learning more about just how fraught the royal family’s relationship was with Harry and Meghan at the time. Tensions between all parties involved have shown no signs of loosening, though it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready to move on from that chapter in their life and open up a new one. But who knows what else we’ll learn about that intense first year of transition.

